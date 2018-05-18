On Sunday, the third episode of Starz's new drama Sweetbitter airs. Before settling in to see what Tess and the rest of the restaurant crew get up to on this week’s episode, we first need to decide what bottle of wine to open before turning on the TV.
In the preview for episode 3, "Everyone is Soigné," we see Tess starting up a flirtation with her fellow back waiter Will. Though she seems to be attracted to him, she's not actively excited about the match. Her tepidly delivered line, "I always go for guys like Will, I guess. Everybody has a type, right?" makes it seem as though Tess has just resigned herself to the fact that she will eventually date Will. In stark contrast, Tess's attraction to Jake, the bad boy bar tender, is apparent when he's shown sensually touching a tattoo on the back of her neck and asking if she's planning to join him at the bar after their shift ends. Could Tess be forced to decide between being with a guy who is safe, available, and somewhat boring or pursuing someone totally different who she feels a real spark for?
Take a look:
While watching Tess face an internal struggle that's familiar for many of us, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC Sayle Milne suggests we sip on Willakenzie Pinot Gris. "Most people in the wine world turn their nose up at [Pinto Grigio] unless it comes from the highest quality producers in the very few regions in Italy that treat the grape with respect. Too much Pinot Grigio has been made too quickly, and so the wines are overproduced and can be quite diluted. Kind of like the amount of people in New York City, you really have to work to stand out," Milne explains. Because of that, her advice is "don't settle for Pinot Grigio!" Instead, Milne suggests Pinot Gris. Did you even know there was a difference? "Yes, it is the same grape as Pinot Grigio, but Pinot Gris is grown outside of Italy (originated in France), and it really brings flavor to the table. I swoon over Pinto Gris from Oregon (most specifically, The Willamette Valley)."
Pinot Gris is an especially good pairing choice for this week's SweetBitter episode because it reflects a change Tess is experiencing. "Think of a person thriving based on their environment. Tess is facing challenges she never would have known had she stayed in Ohio. New York City elevates her. The same is true of wine and where it is grown. In the wine world, it is all about 'location, location, location.' Tess' new 'location' is teaching her to strive for more. And, if you are drinking Pinot Grigio, you can do better." Duly noted!
