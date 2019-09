While watching Tess face an internal struggle that's familiar for many of us, certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC Sayle Milne suggests we sip on Willakenzie Pinot Gris . "Most people in the wine world turn their nose up at [Pinto Grigio] unless it comes from the highest quality producers in the very few regions in Italy that treat the grape with respect. Too much Pinot Grigio has been made too quickly, and so the wines are overproduced and can be quite diluted. Kind of like the amount of people in New York City, you really have to work to stand out," Milne explains. Because of that, her advice is "don't settle for Pinot Grigio!" Instead, Milne suggests Pinot Gris. Did you even know there was a difference? "Yes, it is the same grape as Pinot Grigio, but Pinot Gris is grown outside of Italy (originated in France), and it really brings flavor to the table. I swoon over Pinto Gris from Oregon (most specifically, The Willamette Valley)."