The book you saw on everyone's Instagram is now about to be on everyone's TVs. Sweetbitter, written by Stephanie Danler, is coming to Starz, and has just announced a huge chunk of its cast. We already knew that Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Never Let Me Go) would be playing the lead role of Tess, the New York newcomer who lands a restaurant job that ends up being way more than she bargained for, but now the rest of the cast, including her love interest, Jake, is coming together.
The Hollow Crown's Tom Sturridge will play the brooding heartthrob, with Caitlin FitzGerald joining as Simone and Paul Sparks as Howard. Evan Jonigkeit, Daniyar, Eden Epstein, and Jasmine Mathews will be series regulars.
If you weren't already excited, just know the show already gets the Brad Pitt seal of approval. His production company, Plan B Entertainment, has taken on the six-episode series order, along with executive producer Richard Shepard (Girls) and Danler herself, who wrote the script alongside The Affair's Stu Zicherman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"When I got my book deal, I’d been in the restaurant industry for my whole adult life," Danler told Refinery29 back in 2016 just before the book started flying off shelves. "I had been under pressure for so long — the pressure to finish school, to finish this novel, of working in a restaurant and my other jobs that I had throughout school. It took a while for me to believe that it was real."
Judging by the cast, and the people working behind it, the live-action Sweetbitter is about the find the same flurry of success. While we don't know when, exactly, to expect the new series, watch here for updates every step of the way.
