I can immediately tell Will is a shit teacher. He clearly likes Tess and came over with an agenda, which he can barely hide as he sensually rubs her arm in the guise of helping her stack her plates. Before we know what’s going on, he holds up two plates over the flaming gas range, heating them up to get Tess’ skin used to the scorching heat of a plate. Oh! Scratch what I said, Will is a horrifying teacher. He then hands Tess a plate and asks her if she’s alright with him kissing her. (Yes, Will, consent!) Tess leans in for the kiss herself before Will goes down on her, all the while insisting she keep balancing the plates. Chill, dude, I don’t think any of the guests are going to be distracting her like this during the evening rush.