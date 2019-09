Written by Risa Mickenberg, and directed by Marianna Palka, the three-act film (echoing the trimesters of pregnancy) takes place in a Brooklyn loft over the course of a single evening. In a reversal of roles, Hendricks plays eight-months pregnant Karen, who, on the surface, appears to have it all: financial security, the handsome businessman husband (David Alan Basche), and a child on the way. But reunited with Tina ( Alysia Reiner ), her former best friend from art school, now a successful New York artist, Karen’s insecurities — her own decision to give up art, the nagging suspicion that Don (Basche) is having an affair, and whether or not he even wants to have this child with her in the first place — bubble up to the surface. Likewise, Karen’s arrival throws off typically free-spirited Tina as she struggles to conceal the cracks in her own marriage.