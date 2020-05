Coming To Terms With A Different Vision Of Motherhood

A year after receiving that news, I broke the news to the man I was dating, the man I would eventually marry. It was within the first few months of getting together, and he had caught me taking two birth control pills at once , which is how I managed my condition at the time. He asked me, innocently, if everything was okay. I decided to use the opportunity to tell him the truth: that I had a health issue, and because of it, I’d never carry a biological child.