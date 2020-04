Some day in the near future, menstrual blood testing may be mainstream, even integrated into period tracking apps , says Dr. Tingen. If someone logged symptoms that might indicate endometriosis or another condition, the app could flag it. "Women would track their symptoms and their app would tell them, 'Hey, it looks like you’re using a lot of tampons' or 'It looks like you’ve recorded a lot of pain — click here to get a tampon collection kit,' or 'Click here to have an address for the lab you can send your tampon to,'" Dr. Tingen says.