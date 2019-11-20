Does Your State Have A Period Tax?

The crux of the issue from a legislative standpoint, says Weiss-Wolf, is that tampons and pads are — as pretty much anyone who menstruates will tell you — a necessity for about half the population at some point in their lives, and one of the tenets of the U.S. tax system is that items that are considered necessary for life are afforded a tax exemption. But since, unlike many other countries, we don't have a national sales tax, there are more than 50 different battles to wage and gazillions of complicated tax codes to go through. (Weiss-Wolf would know; she did it for her book.) Plus, many industries that sell items most of us wouldn't consider a necessity (see: doughnuts), have waged successful campaigns for tax-exempt status.