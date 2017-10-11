Meet Feminism's Official Period Warrior

How do you keep the conversation about menstrual equity from becoming politically polarized?

“Menstruation is so fascinating because it has everything to do with reproductive rights and yet nothing to do with it at the same time. There are parts of women’s bodies and lives that continue to be extraordinarily divisive — whether it’s abortion or contraception or sex ed. I make no bones about where I stand on reproductive rights. That said, I’ve had lots of offers from reproductive rights organizations to join the advocacy, and I’m wary of bringing in the pro-choice perspective too soon. I want to let the pot simmer a little bit, and to let legislators who have never thought positively about women’s reproductive functioning to have a chance to hear from their constituents and consider. If we could neutralize menstruation my hope is that could bring us toward more common ground between the two polarized sides."