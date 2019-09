This Company Wants To Help Pay For Your Fertility Treatments

If you want to throw your hat in the ring, you have between now and February 14th to submit a review. The Valentine's Day tie-in was completely intentional, BTW: "For all of the lucky fertile people of the world who get to go out to a romantic dinner, have chocolate and a bottle of wine , and get pregnant for free, for some of us it’s just not quite that way," Anderson-Bialis says. "This is kind of our Valentine's Day way of filling the gap." Speaking of "lucky fertile people," if someone wins a grant, but has finished IVF treatment or doesn't need it, they can award it to a friend, she says. "It can be a best friend who has supported you through treatment that hasn't been successful," she says. "They get to share the love."