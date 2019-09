Should You Use A Birth Control App — Even If It's FDA Approved?

"We know that the millennial generation and the generation below them are very dependent on digital applications to sort of help run their life — that's a very normal and accepted concept," says Leah Millheiser , MD, FACOG, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University. "However, I think in this case we might be a little bit misguided." With Natural Cycles, there's a lot of room for error, not to mention most young women don't have regular cycles to begin with, she says. If you forget to take your temperature (because you slept somewhere without your thermometer, for example), or you end up having sex on a "fertile day," then you could accidentally get pregnant, she says. And an app can't stop that.