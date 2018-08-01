The Best Thing You Can Do Now To Protect Abortion Rights

And then comes November. “The 2018 elections will be very important for clarifying how abortion rights will play out,” Nash says. She adds that history suggests we will see an increase in activity on the state level. For example, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s many people believed that Roe was on the brink of being overturned, due to the political climate as well as developments on the court. In response, 5 states took action to codify Roe in their laws over just three years, through both citizen-initiated ballot measures and moves by the state legislature. “The point being that the public was concerned and so they took action,” Nash says. “That’s what we need now again. If Roe is overturned or undercut in some way, what we’re going to see is a very large divide in abortion policies between states that restrict versus those that protect. It would really then be a fight in the state capitols and how that plays out depends on who is active. People need to make their voices heard.”