Delaware Moves To Protect Abortion Rights Even If Roe V. Wade Is Reversed

Old Delaware laws prohibited abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy and only allowed the procedure before 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest, danger to the mother's life, or if the child would be born with serious disabilities. Roe v. Wade made those restrictions unenforceable. (Roe v. Wade mandated that abortion must be legal up to the point when a fetus can live outside the womb, stating that viability is usually between 24 and 28 weeks.)