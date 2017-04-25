"We are disappointed and dismayed that Governor Rauner has turned his back on the healthcare needs of women in Illinois by announcing his opposition to House Bill 40. This measure – which had strong support in the House of Representatives – is a critical opportunity to support the women of Illinois and fight back against reckless threats emanating from Washington, DC," she said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Illinois women need a governor who will be bold and brave and stand up to the politicians in DC who think they should be able to make healthcare decisions for a woman — without knowing anything about her life.