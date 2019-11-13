Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian's life-long bestie, made headlines in September after revealing that she was pregnant for the very first time. Now, Haqq is revealing even more about her pregnancy journey.
In the second episode of her new Facebook Watch series titled Side by Side Haqq revealed that one year ago she froze her eggs, calling the step a birthday gift to herself. Less than a year later, she learned she was expecting a baby boy — but not due to those frozen eggs.
“The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I’ve always wanted but didn’t know I was going to get, is finally here,” Haqq said, getting emotional.
“I didn’t know when I was going to have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use,” Haqq added. “I made a baby in love and those eggs weren’t necessary.”
Haqq is hardly alone. Most women who opt to freeze their eggs to ease their anxiety about their future fertility (Haqq called them "insurance", others call it "freedom") never end up using them—under 8 percent, according to a study based in Europe. The researchers didn't look at how many of the women who didn't return ended up conceiving without the help of their frozen eggs, like Haqq.
"In the world we live in, there are all kinds of ways to have a family," says Joshua U. Klein, MD, the co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Extend Fertility. "Sometimes the most loving environment is a laboratory, sometimes it’s an adoption facility, and sometimes it’s with two dads or two moms or a surrogate. At Extend Fertility, every egg we freeze is frozen with love and every embryo we care for is incubated with love."
Haqq's sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, added that Haqq could still use her eggs down the road. "You just never know," Haqq said. "It's funny how you plan and then life happens."
