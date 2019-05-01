The Best Pregnancy Podcasts On The Internet

Pregnancy is a time when your body is changing very quickly — you’re growing a baby, after all. And while podcasts and pop culture aren’t a substitute for actual medical advice, listening to an expert give an interview or hearing people share their birth stories can help some people more informed and less alone. And with 26% of Americans listening to podcasts at least monthly, of course there are pregnancy podcasts out there (along with fertility podcasts and parenting podcasts, too).
With around 4 million babies born every year in the United States and 50% of cis women ages 15-44 expecting to have a child in the future, pregnancy is a very common experience — and yet many parents-to-be report feeling lonely during pregnancy. Many listeners of these podcasts write in their reviews that the information provided — not to mention the host’s banter — helped them feel connected to other parents-to-be, whether by relating to how morning sickness feels or by picking up some tips to pass on to pregnant friends and family.
“When I was pregnant with my son, I felt clueless but this podcast gave me confidence as the pregnancy continued,” writes one listener of the Birthful Podcast. One of the Pregnancy Podcast listeners recounts listening to the podcast through her two pregnancies, and then returning to the podcast to get tips to guide her sister through her own pregnancy. So whether these pregnancy podcasts are a way to learn important information, or whether they simply make you laugh, we hope they help you along your journey to parenthood.