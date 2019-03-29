Carrie and Remi’s meet cute reads like something out of a Nora Ephron movie. "I was in the audience [at a Mothers Meeting networking event] and Carrie was on the panel," Remi explains. "I was asking for suggestions of topics to cover on my old blog 'booksbabyandback' and Carrie said that she’d come on and talk about dating as a single mum." At this point, Carrie had been a single mum for around three years. "After a few months, I became a single mum too and Carrie and I would speak daily," Remi continues. "We’d talk about the good and bad of single parenting, all the firsts and the countless-yet-quick succession of changes, too. Those times definitely cemented our friendship." This chance connection grew into a sisterhood that makes me proud to be female. It is said that the firmest friendships are formed in mutual adversity and this certainly rings true for Carrie and Remi; it was out of their own adversity that they created something magical. Whether they’re taking the piss out of each other or finishing each other’s sentences, there's a lot of love there.