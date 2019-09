"The stereotypes I’d most like to smash are that single parenthood equals failure, hardship, hopelessness," Carrie asserts. "The same old narrative has been slapped on single parents for years. Particularly young single mums." The episode titled " Figuring it Out: You’ll Find Someone ", tackles society's implication that single mothers are somehow unfulfilled without a partner to fix all their problems. The podcast shows the world that single mothers can be happy and successful on their own – Carrie is a self-styled "six-figure bish" running her own mama merch company, Mère Soeur, and Remi is writing a book. Neither of them feels doomed to a life of misery and loneliness. "I’d like for newly single mums, young single mums, sudden and unexpectedly single mums to know that it can be a life-changing and liberating experience and an opportunity to really get to know yourself and what you’re truly capable of," Carrie continues. Remi certainly doesn’t feel pigeonholed by her single mum status. "There’s no shame in readjusting to your new life. Once I had processed everything, absolutely no environment made me feel uncomfortable. Especially in this day and age, families really do stray from the nuclear model of the '60s." Carrie and Remi prove that single motherhood is not one-size-fits-all, it’s a constantly evolving status made up of women who choose this path and those who don’t.