Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Announces Pregnancy

Another day, another luxe baby shower for the Kardashians to attend — though this time, it’s not one of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings who is expecting a baby. Khloé Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq is pregnant, the sometime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced in People.
“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” Haqq, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, told the outlet. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion...I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”
Haqq preferred not to disclose the father of her child. She did, however, share that while she does know the sex of the baby, she’s keeping it a surprise for friends and family. Haqq is a twin (her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray also occasionally appears on KUWTK), but she said she was “relieved” that the two heartbeats detected during an ultrasound were a fluke.
“It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first [pregnancy] out is just a single,” Haqq told People.
Haqq’s baby may be an only child for now, but he or she will have a friend right out of the womb. Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson, in April of 2018, so True and Haqq’s child won’t be too far apart in age. Fortunately for Haqq, Kardashian can also school her in all-things pregnancy.
Kardashian is already thrilled that Haqq is having a kid of her own, according to her recent Instagram.
“My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!” Kardashian wrote on the social media site.
Kardashian and Haqq met when they were teenagers through Haqq's boyfriend, who was a close friend of Kardashian's. The relationship between Haqq and the guy didn't last, but Kardashian wrote on her blog that they had been best friends ever since. Their friendship was strong enough to sustain Haqq quitting her job as Kardashian's assistant in 2012 to pursue her own interests.
With so many kids in the Kardashian clan, Haqq won’t have to worry about finding a future sitter for her child. Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West already seems like a future HBIC (head babysitter in charge). Give her a few years, and she’ll be raking in Kylie Jenner money sitting for all the Kardashian-Jenners, and Kardashian-Jenner adjacents.
