Cities To Move To If You're Just So Freaking Stressed

SmartAsset determined that Madison specifically was great for stress levels because people were much more active than in other areas. They found Fargo to be affordable and easy to navigate. They found only 0.01% of residents of Iowa City filed for bankruptcy, and that they worked an average of 33 hours per week. SmartAsset factored in things like employment and bankruptcy, for a reason. Not to contradict the Notorious B.I.G. , but the theory is that with more money, there are usually fewer problems. And less stress. The SmartAsset analysis says people in areas with higher employment rates are more likely to to use financial advisors from companies such as theirs or Halyard Financial . When you have more money saved up, you can plan for retirement — and for sweet vacations and massages to help you relax.