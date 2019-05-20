The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough

Our either/or approach makes for some messed up situations. You’re lumped into one race or the other, depending on how neatly it fits with the point of view of the person judging you. Recently, I sat down with an acquaintance over beers. Our conversation was going well until we started to talk about Asian discrimination, a topic I figured she brought up because I’m Asian. When I chimed in, she interrupted me. “You can’t understand,” she told me. “You don’t look Asian enough.” I certainly looked Asian enough for kids to pull back their eyes and mock me in elementary school. Or when a stranger from the Internet emailed me to call me a chink. But somehow, it was even more frustrating to share a beer with someone who makes me feel like those things never happened.