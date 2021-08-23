Meet The Girls Given Up For Adoption Under China’s One-Child Policy

Over the years, the Chinese government gradually relaxed the one child policy – first by allowing those outside of cities to have two children if their first was a girl. It ended officially in 2015. After that, all families were allowed to have two children and as of 2021 that number has increased to three. Unofficially, however, the story is very different and the effects of the policy are felt in devastating ways. “It affected the whole population,” Lefevre says earnestly, “and many of the consequences still persist.” This includes the rapidly accelerated ageing of the Chinese population and a loss of workforce, as well as a sharp drop in birth rates and a female deficit, because there are now millions more men than women. Lefevre adds that in addition to the cultural preference for sons and patriarchy, the lasting effects have hit women and girls in more visceral ways too. “It’s accentuated discrimination against girls and women,” she says and lists selective abortions, abandonment, infanticide and neglect as just some of the things girls have suffered through because of it.