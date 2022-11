The idea of “cancelling” Drake has been brought up in light of Her Loss and his history of nice guy misogyny. Unfortunately, like many in his industry and in the world at large, it isn’t actually that easy because people will always make excuses as to why Drake’s behaviour doesn’t warrant being thrown into the cultural void and forgotten. Even if there are some willing to put him on no-stream list alongside people like R-Kelly , Kanye West, and Trey Songz , it’s bigger than just him; it’s about a culture that seeks to diminish and demean Black women by any means necessary. There’s a reason why the biggest male rappers are also known for having some of the most misogynistic lyrics and why the culture tends to look the other way, but at the same time be so critical of the women in hip-hop (like Cardi B ) fighting back against hate by demonstrating agency over their lives. The culture is quick to call female rappers liars, sluts, and gold-diggers, hating them while simultaneously desiring them, pitting them against each other , trying to bring them emotional, mental, and physical harm — it’s all part of this sick, dangerous game. That’s what makes Drake’s brand of misogynoir especially vicious. This is a guy who’s calculated about his persona in every single way, someone who’s projecting a character. Whether it’s via Drake the Nice Guy or Drake the Demon, the behaviour is intentional. He knows better but just doesn’t want to be better.