Trap Glazed: What To Make Of Men Like Drake

But I’m not here to take Drake to task over how he’s choosing to engage with teenagers as he approaches his 32nd birthday next month. As we speak, the internet is doing quite. Rather, I am fixated on how these questionable associations (fail to) align with the more wholesome, downright feminist politics and desires that he touts in his music, interviews, and social media. Drake’s public persona — which includes his track record with women — is rife with contradictions; and not always in a flattering, get-you-a-guy-that-can-do-both way. His inconsistencies are what many people would interpret as red flags when they appear in men we know personally. His faux pas aren’t outright displays of malice or danger, but they give us pause; like catching a glimmer of something sinister in the eye of a first date that so many of your friends vouched for. What do we do in these situations? And more importantly, what do we do with men like Drake?