The truth is that being Black is hard. Having that anguish acknowledged and reflected in the media we consume is important. But it is also important that Black people are not asked to constantly watch sensationalized versions of their own trauma over and over again. Black stories told for entertainment should be told from 360-degree angles, capturing our ups and our downs, and to soothe our pains us as much as it should remind us of our realities. I want more shows and films that remind me to laugh, as if I could ever forget that there are so many more reasons to cry.