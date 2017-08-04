I judged these characters because they took actions that I wouldn’t take. As a Black woman, I have been very well-trained on how to engage with law enforcement. I know not to make sudden movements; to use a soft, non-threatening tone; to not do anything that can be read as resistance; to not do anything that draws their attention to me at all if I can help it. But these are acts of self-preservation, not good behavior. I know that the police can and will harm me if they feel as though I’m not well-behaved enough. As a Black person, any engagement with the police requires a temporary suspension of my free will, right to self-expression, and safety. Knowledge of this simple fact supersedes any reflection of my own character. And this is the problem with our current criminal justice framework.