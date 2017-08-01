Kathryn Bigelow’sis already playing in select theaters before it expands to wide release on Friday. It chronicles the incidents leading up to and following a horrific altercation at the Algiers Motel that took place on July 25, 1967. In the midst of citywide riots, a group of people seeking refuge in the motel were beat and intimidated as police tried to get a confession. The officers were responding to the sound of gunfire and assumed one of the occupants of the motel was the shooter. Three Black men were killed. To be clear, Detroit is not based on John Hershey’s book The Algiers Motel Incident. Instead it uses source materials and interviews to create it’s own fictional account of the incidents. The film was able to take advantage of creative liberties in making another portrayal of the police enacting violence against Black people. But not all of the victims were Black men. Two of them, Karen Malloy and Julie Hysell, were white women. And after seeing the film, their presence is worth taking a closer look.