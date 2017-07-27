John Boyega just might win the award for Best Son of the Year.
The actor hit the red carpet for the premiere of his newest project, Detroit, where he talked with Entertainment Tonight's Nichelle Turner about fame, money, and giving back. So what has he been doing with that sweet Star Wars dough?
"I bought my mom and dad a house," he told Turner. "I mean that's a way to do it. You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did."
He just called his parents his king and queen, so the next time a date brags about how much they love their family, you can go ahead and put them to the Boyega Test. He is so pure.
And yes, in case you were wondering, Boyega also mentioned that he's currently single.
In addition to being super sweet to his family, the 25-year-old star told Turner that he's not letting fame get to his head. Instead, he's found the spotlight to be a humbling experience.
"It's strange, because you've been working towards the success for so long and to see it manifest, it's a huge blessing," Boyega said. "But at the same time, a huge responsibility, 'cause not everybody gets this opportunity."
Since breaking through as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boyega has landed roles in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit and Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim: Uprising. He'll also return to a galaxy far, far away in December in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Yes, it's totally fine to get excited RIGHT NOW.
Though relatively new to Hollywood, Boyega's already made an impact. Earlier this month, he spoke out against the lack of diversity in massive franchises during an interview with GQ.
"There are no black people on Game of Thrones," he said. "You don't see one black person in Lord of the Rings. I ain't paying money to see one type of person on-screen. You see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you're a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers."
Did we mention he's single?
