One of the film’s shortcomings is the failure to really dig deep into either tension point, instead presenting them to viewers and just kind of leaving them there. I left my screening of the film wishing that the script had been used to focus on one problem — the interrogation of Miles’ whiteness, the authenticity of his “hood” aesthetic, and his failure to be an ally to Collin — or the other: the constant re-criminalization and victimization of Black people by the American criminal justice system. Blindspotting ends on a supposedly happy note, with Miles and Collin just as chummy as they’ve been since childhood, despite the fact that the former is the reason the latter was in jail and was extremely careless with the limited freedom Collin has. It is also left unclear what Collin’s fate will be having just witnessed an unjustified murder at the hands of a police force that has already been exonerated for said killing. How safe is he in his own community following this incident?