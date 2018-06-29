When Issa, the character on HBO’s Insecure played by Issa Rae, said, “Every Black girl that went to college loves Drake” because “he gets us,” she was inadvertently saying something about the dating standards of a certain class of educated women who see themselves in staunch opposition to the woman Drake likely got pregnant. They are women with “good heads” on their shoulders. They like to party, but not too much. They’re beautiful, but not vain, and wouldn’t be caught dead in a porno. And they want the guy that every other woman wants to want them – and only them. Handsome Drake, with his thick eyebrows and crooning, has unapologetically branded himself as that guy: a rich and famous man with his own good head on his shoulders — able to spot a good woman when he sees one and tether her to him, via a baby or a Birkin bag.