On his new album Scorpion, which drops today, Drake appears to address the rumors that he has a son. By "appears," I mean that he says quite directly, "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world/I was hidin' the world from my kid." That's a pretty direct response to Pusha T's earlier diss track allegations that Drake was hiding his son — supposedly named Adonis — from the world. In a track titled "Story of Adidon," Pusha T, a longtime opposer of Drake, claimed that the Canadian rapper was avoiding the mother of his child using "border control." Pusha also urged Drake to admit the truth and be a good guy. At the time, Drake didn't respond.
Then, comes Scorpion.
The first mention of his son appears in the song "Emotionless," a track about our Instagram obsessed world. ("I know a girl happily married 'til she puts down her phone.") That's where he says he's not hiding his son from the world, he's hiding the world (the Instagram-obsessed one) from his kid.
Later, on "8 out of 10." Drake says "Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye/As luck would have it I've settled into my role as the good guy." That's another pretty direct response to Pusha's track, which basically alleged that Drake isn't a good guy.
Then, on the track "March 14," he addresses the child's mother, who is rumored to be French adult film actress Sophie Brussaux. According to "March 14" — that day, while we're here, is both Pi Day and Albert Einstein's birthday — Drake has only met Brussaux twice.
"She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine," he admits. And then, "Shit, we only met two times, two times." He later laments being a "single father" and claims he has a tattoo for October 11, the day his son was born. At the end of the song, he promises, "We'll talk more when you hear this."
All in God's plan, I guess.
