On Wednesday, Drake dropped a video for "I'm Upset," which, as it turns out, was like the twisted episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation I've always wanted. To say that I was delighted with Drake's Degrassi reunion — which features OG favorites like Craig (Jake Epstein), Spinner (Shane Kippel), Emma (Miriam McDonald), and Liberty (Sarah Barrable-Tishauer) — would be the understatement of the century. I want to live in the video.
However, after the delight died down, I paused for a very dark thought. Is this an ode to Degrassi... or is it a goodbye letter?
I know what you're thinking. Degrassi is like the Jason Voorhees of teen drama: It simply cannot die. This is, after all, a series that was born in the '80s (as Degrassi Junior High) and rebirthed in the early aughts with some of the former teens as the parents. In fact, Degrassi: The Next Generation was canceled after season 14 on TeenNick, and almost immediately given new life on the streaming platform — further proof of its immortality. TeenNick's Degrassi: The Next Generation and its Netflix spin-off Degrassi: Next Class now boast over 400 episodes.
Advertisement
But, here's the thing. Degrassi: Next Class has not been officially renewed for a season 5 by Netflix yet. (Refinery29 reached out to Netflix for comment.) On June 11, also known as Degrassi Day, Next Class actress Amanda Arcuri tweeted a message which some fans interpreted as implying the show would not continue. (Refinery29 reached out to a representative for Arcuri who did not return our request for comment at this time.)
"Today is #DegrassiDay!! And without this amazing Canadian show I wouldn’t be who and where I am today. This show helped me grow so much and come into my own as an artist. Truly grateful for the opportunity I had to bring Lola to life and connect with so many souls out there ily."
Today is #DegrassiDay !! And without this amazing Canadian show I wouldn’t be who and where I am today. This show helped me grow so much and come into my own as an artist. Truly grateful for the opportunity I had to bring Lola to life and connect with so many souls out there ily pic.twitter.com/WkDPZkB4lA— Antonella (@amandaaarcuri) June 11, 2018
There's also the fact that it seems Drake filmed "I'm Upset" (at least partially) on the Degrassi set in Toronto. (We've reached out to reps for Drake to confirm and will update should we hear back.) Perhaps this reunion is the bookend — bringing back Jimmy and his crew one last time before the show shutters for good.
Of course, there's always the possibility that my Degrassi-obsessed brain is just a little paranoid, and that the creators are taking their time working on the new season. Per Bustle, creator and producer Linda Schuyler told the Degrassiland podcast in 2016 that the writers already had ideas for a potential season 5 and 6 of Next Class.
It would also make sense that it might take a while to get season 5 up and running: Many fan favorites graduated at the end of season 5, leaving room for newcomers to be cast in their place.
Drake may be upset, but maybe we should hold off on the tears until we hear word.
Advertisement