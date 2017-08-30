"Why I, personally, fell in love with electronic music going to university in Montreal where there's amazing electronic music theme was that not everyone turned toward the DJ. People were turned toward each other and having dance circles and meeting each other, talking to people, and interacting that way. So, I think a lot of that friendship can be cultivated that way. I was just reading – [the festival] Shambhala has a missed connections Facebook page – and there are so many amazing posts on there like 'I danced with your crew. You were all wearing flamingo shirts. I danced with you all afternoon. You were so awesome. I'm sad I didn't get to get your numbers. Please reach out and we can meet up again.' I think that's really cool. I don't think that really happens in a lot of other places. There's not really as much interacting with people around you. You're just focused on the stage. But DJs, there's not as much going on. I always encourage people to turn around, have your back to them. It's not like you have to watch what's going on. You can be looking around and seeing that's going on with other people."