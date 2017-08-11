Degrassi may have been the birthplace for Drake's rap career, but Jimmy wasn't the only person who graduated from the high school with a musical future.
Sarah Barrable-Tishauer, who played school prez Liberty, is now a DJ — one with a killer Instagram that would probably give her Degrassi alter-ego heart palpitations.
This startling intel (one that even this self-proclaimed Degrassi stan knew nothing about) came courtesy of the Whatever It Takes podcast, after a listener wrote in to mention the new career of one Liberty Van Zandt. While the school's valedictorian spent most of her days pining after her one-day boyfriend J.T. (may he rest in peace) and obsessing over schoolwork, Barrable-Tishauer has led a very different life.
According to her Instagram, the former actress works in marketing by day, but lights up the club at night under the name DJ Me Time. She currently spins at the monthly event #HomeBrew at the Supermarket Restaurant and Bar in Toronto.
"Bringing me time from the couch to the club," reads her Instagram bio.
She is cooler than you, and possibly all of us. Liberty, who knew?!?
The transition to "bass witch" is a relatively new one for the Degrassi star, who on July 7 celebrated her one-year anniversary. She wrote on Instagram:
"1 year ago, I became a bass witch. Tonight we celebrate at @basslinetoronto (link in bio) ? Come thru at 11pm for my birthday set"
But you don't have to be a regular at the Bassline Music Bar to see Barrable-Tishauer in action. The DJ, who ended her nine-year run on Degrassi following the TV movie Degrassi Takes Manhattan in 2010, returned to her old stomping grounds for the reunion episode in season 2 of Degrassi: Next Class, appropriately titled "#ThrowbackThursday."
While she reunited with Emma (Miriam McDonald) on the small screen, she recently posted a photo of her with another Degrassi co-star: Christina Schmidt, who portrayed Terri on the series from 2001 to 2004.
"Throwback to the sunniest of days spent in Kensington with this beauty. 10 years later, so much has changed and yet the love remains the same. Happy to have you back in my life @christinalovesthiscity," Barrable-Tishauer wrote on Instagram.
You'll have to stick to Instagram to see more of this star, but if you want to hear her, head over to her SoundCloud page.
