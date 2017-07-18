Drake may claim that he "started from the bottom," but every fan knows that Drake really hails from Degrassi, the Canadian teen soap that launched his rap career. The "Hotline Bling" singer appeared in a whopping eight seasons of the drama, which means he's still bringing in the bills in royalties. Well, err, sort of. The rapper shared a photo of one of his recent Degrassi checks, so you can finally figure out just how much of Drake's fortune was built on the back of Jimmy Brooks.
Okay, so the answer is... probably not that much. The one-time Degrassi cast member revealed that his most recent check only earned him $8.25, which is just enough money to buy Drake a decent McDonald's lunch.
"Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep," wrote the artist in his Instagram caption.
Fans immediately lost it in the comment section:
"You can get two meals from Wendy's with that tf ...so ungrateful," one fan joked.
"Come thru with that Jimmy Brooks money," another wrote.
"That's a chipotle bowl, no gauc," said another, because apparently everyone wants Drake to buy fast food with his check.
While Drake may be a little too busy with his music career to venture back to his old stomping grounds like former co-stars like Jake Epstein, Lauren Collins and Shane Kippel did when they appeared on Degrassi: Next Class, he has met up with his Canadian buddies on occasion. Collins, who played reformed mean girl Paige on the series, shared a photo of herself posing with Drake and fellow Degrassi alumni Adamo Ruggiero and Daniel Clark in 2015. At the 2016 AMAs, Drake accepted an award from one-time Degrassi star Nina Dobrev, telling the crowd "
"Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way."
Drake may not be making most of his money from Degrassi anymore, but at least Degrassi has made him rich in friendship and memories. His world tours, endorsement deals, and album sales have more than picked up the slack.
