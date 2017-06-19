Another class will leave Degrassi by the end of season 4 of Degrassi: Next Class. However, before they can don that cap and gown, they're going to have to deal with a lot of relationship drama first. The Netflix series — a spin-off of Degrassi, which spent 14 seasons on TeenNick — is heading back to the streaming platform July 7, as are fan favorites like Zig (Ricardo Hoyos), Shay (Reiya Downs), and Lola (Amanda Arcuri). The new trailer hints that we can look forward to plenty of breakups, make ups, and hookups — in between Degrassi's iconic ripped-from-the-headlines drama, of course.
Degrassi has long been known for showcasing real-world issues that teens face in a realistic, nuanced, and thoughtful way. Season 3 brought Syrian refugees to Degrassi, had Lola get an abortion with almost no excess drama attached, and showed Maya (Olivia Scriven) struggle with depression. The new trailer shows the series once again dealing with tough stuff, from the aftermath of Maya's overdose to students confronting Islamophobia. However, Degrassi: Next Class is still a teen drama — and, as with any good teen drama, there's romance and heartbreak abound.
Jonah (Ehren Kassam) and Grace (Nikki Gould) are taking their romance public, much to the horror of his recent ex-girlfriend Frankie (Sara Waisglass). As for Esme (Chelsea Clark) and Zig, it looks like the latter can't handle Esme's intensity — and that Esme still has some jealousy over Zig's former relationship with Maya. Of course, it's not all drama. Rasha (Dalia Yegavian) tells Zoe (Ana Golja) that she's falling in love with her, and isn't it about time that Zoe had something good happen to her in the romance department? I think so.
This could be the last time we see some of the cast of Degrassi: Next Class, as season 4 marks a graduation semester for some of the seniors. Here's hoping all of the messy relationship drama gets cleared up in time for the students to enjoy an epic graduation party.
