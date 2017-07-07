Last time he was in town, Craig — never without his guitar — played at a show for the alumni. Now, according to TV Guide, the stepson of Joey Jeremiah (Pat Mastroianni) will be taking his talents to a judging panel in the season 4 episode "#FactsOnly." Craig will reportedly be acting as the special celebrity judge at a charity talent show, where Degrassi's best and brightest will no doubt be playing. It seems like every class at Degrassi has boasted their own band, so it's worth wondering if Maya (Olivia Scriven) will rejoin Grace (Nikki Gould) and Jonah (Ehren Kassam) to compete in the talent show following a cycle of depression that led to her overdosing on pills. Given Craig's own history with mental illness — he was diagnosed as bipolar during his time on the series — perhaps these two musicians can find some common ground.