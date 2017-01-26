I personally think that our Kardashian kulture has us hurling the word “publicity stunt” around a little too frequently. Sure, a little drama can drum up some interest in a reality show or personality [cough… Rob & Chyna… cough]. But are we leaving room for people to be honest about their experiences in their careers? As an entertainer, an appearance in a music video is always a business decision. By using her “likeness” without her permission, Trey compromised Palmer's brand. Because the video was made public, it makes sense that she also addressed it publicly. And I can’t help but cosign Palmer’s assumption that if she was a male entertainer, her protests would have been honored. This whole situation, and the public responses to them, make Palmer’s case so necessary. As long as we live in a culture that is inherently mistrustful of women’s claims that they have been taken advantage of (in their careers, in their relationships, in friendships, or in public), people will continue to think that the personal boundaries we set for ourselves are flexible. In the same way that our cultures often relies on the “stranger in the bushes” myth to discredit sexual assault survivors, we look for signs of excessive coercion or force in order to substantiate a woman’s claim that she has been violated, professionally or otherwise. We don’t have to be complacent in those narratives.