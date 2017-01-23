Story from Entertainment News

Keke Palmer Blasts Trey Songz About “Sexual Intimidation” Tactic In New Video

Marquita Harris
On Saturday, actress Keke Palmer, 23, made a disturbing discovery. After a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the Scream Queens star in Trey Songz's new video for "Pick Up the Phone," Palmer blasted the singer for using her image without her consent. "This was not approved. You can not use someone's "likeness" without their approval," she remarked on Twitter.
Palmer accused the singer of secretly filming her while she was taking selfies on the sofa, according to People. “This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” she wrote on Instagram. "Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle," she continued in the lengthy post. Palmer also posted two videos discussing how everything unfolded.
Songz responded on Twitter, saying, "Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action."
He also posted the following message on Instagram.
We've reached out to representatives for both Palmer and Songz and will update this story as new information becomes available.
