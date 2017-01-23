Keke Palmer Blasts Trey Songz About “Sexual Intimidation” Tactic In New Video

This was not approved. You can not use someone's "likeness" without their approval. Casing point of female disrespect in the industry. https://t.co/mhwazDvcat— ? K e k e ? (@KekePalmer) January 22, 2017
It's okay to hide if that's the best way to remove yourself from a situation, Hilary I'm still mad you said that ?. I have suffered with anxiety most of my life, I did not go to high school, I am a bit socially inept. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, what matters is I said "no." After all that dramatic shit I still wound up in the video somehow. P.S. Don't feel bad about saying how you feel.
Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017
So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who's being tested right now...I feel you, it'll pass, I've been in a million storms...they all pass. Don't let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter. #iwrotethisontheyacht #lmao #ididnotwritethisontheyacht #aintersgonnaaint #itwasallgoodjustaweekago #longasspost #gotrealproblemskeeppettyshitoffmyline