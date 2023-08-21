The Backlash To Netflix Doc Ladies First Proves Misogynoir Is Alive & Well In Hip-Hop

No one would have been able to predict that the timing of the Netflix docuseries would coincide with the sentencing of Tory Lanez, or that Dee Barnes and Drew Dixon would be thrust back into the spotlight. That’s the thing about hip-hop. It’s constantly reminding us of the past, in order to move the culture forward. Like a producer rummaging through a stack of crates in search of the perfect record to sample, hip-hop circles back to the past in order to bring something new to the forefront. We are not the first generation to address misogyny and misogynoir in hip-hop. We are not the first generation to critique the ways in which capitalism and patriarchy have influenced hip-hop. However, hip-hop has brought these conversations back to the culture in order to see what this current iteration of women in hip-hop is going to do about it.