I Desperately Want Australian Idol’s Comeback To Be A Success — But There’s 1 Major Issue

The pattern is undeniable — people of colour are rarely featured on the judging panels, and when they are, they're more often than not celebrities from overseas. This is despite our music industry and talent shows having produced some of the most successful talent from various cultures and backgrounds. Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Paulini Curuenavuli, Amali Ward, Emily Williams and Stan Walker are examples from Australian Idol alone, while L Fresh The Lion, Jaguar Jonze Dami Im and First Nations singers Barkaa Thelma Plum and Baker Boy are just a few of the long list of diverse musicians in the Aussie biz.