Australian Idol 2023 Grand Finale: Who Wins?

After weeks of incredible performances and intense public voting, the 2023 season of Australian Idol is almost over. The grand finale is in our sights as the number of contestants has dwindled over the season, and we now have three remaining singers hoping to take the crown.
Royston Sagigi-Baira, Phoebe Stewart and Josh Hannan are set to battle it out on Sunday, March 26 for the final prize, with each having their own impressive skill set and music style that sets them apart in the competition.
With this in mind, here's a breakdown of how each of the grand finalists feels about getting to the end of the show, and what their chances could be of winning Australian Idol 2023.
Royston Sagigi-Baira
The first grand finalist announced earlier this week was Royston Sagigi-Baira. The 24-year-old Thanakwithi and Badu Island man has been described by Australian Idol judge Kyle Sandilands as "one in a million", so there's a good chance he could take the crown home.
"I can’t believe this. This is crazy," Sagigi-Baira said on stage when discovering he was through to the finale.
"You know, I’ve told Australia my story, like where I come from, you know, a small little Indigenous community, and I’m in the top three of Australian Idol!"
According to betting agency Sportsbet, the odds of Sagigi-Baira winning sit at $4, putting him behind his co-stars. However, it all comes down to voting on the night, so only time will truly tell.
Phoebe Stewart
At the age of just 15, Phoebe Stewart has blown the judges and viewers away with her breathtaking performances every week. One of the show's judges, Harry Connick Jr, recently said that the WA contestant is exactly what this competition is all about.
"If there was a checklist, which there isn’t, of things that people competing for Australian Idol should have, I mean, seriously, Phoebe, you literally check every single box," he said on the show.
Stewart is sitting in the middle on Sportsbet, with her odds of winning sitting at $3.
Josh Hannan
Josh Hannan has built a strong following of fans throughout this season, and he was the final contestant to be announced as a grand finalist this year when Australia swung our votes his way. It came down to him and co-star Amali Dimond for the final post.
"It is an absolute dream for me to be here every single week and I just want to say, please, everyone support Amali, she is an incredible artist," Hannan said graciously when he found out he was through to the final round.
Hannan looks like the hot favourite according to bookies, with his odds sitting at $1.75.
This year, Australian Idol has returned to local screens after a 14-year hiatus, with new judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Jr and Meghan Trainor, while Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie have been the hosts.