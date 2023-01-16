Where Are All The Australian Idol Winners Now?

After a massive 14-year hiatus, Australian Idol is officially back in 2023. With a new lineup of judges (Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr.) — and two new hosts (Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie) — the revamped show on Channel 7 has promised it will deliver the feel-good entertainment we grew to love in the early 2000s.
Of course, Australian Idol launched the careers of some of the most recognisable faces in Aussie music, like Guy Sebastian, Casey Donovan and more. So here, we take a look at what all of the Australian Idol winners of the past are up to now.