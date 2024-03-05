The Australian Idol Top 12 2024: Who Made The Cut?

It’s been 20 years since Guy Sebastian beat out Shannon Noll to be crowned our first Australian Idol, in one of the most memorable reality TV finales in Australian history.
Last year, after a 14-year hiatus, Australian Idol returned to our screens, giving original fans and a new generation of fans a glimpse into the untapped singing potential in our country and the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with an Idol season.
The popular reality singing competition returned to our screens this year with a fresh crop of hopeful stars in the making. In the 2024 season of Australian Idol, the Top 12 will battle it out in front of judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines — and the Australian public — for their chance to be named the next Australian Idol.
Below we unpack who made the Top 12 and everything you need to know about them.
Amy Reeves, 25, Broome, WA
When she’s not giving her vocal cords a workout, 25-year-old Amy Reeves is working in a skincare boutique in Broome.
While Amy is excited about the chance to work with the judges and show Australia what she’s made of, she’s also determined to show people from rural and regional areas of Australia that they can also pursue their dreams.
“I want to set an example for other kids who grew up in rural areas, especially the Kimberley,” she said. “I want them to look at me and see themselves. If I can have a positive influence like that, I would be happy and very proud.”
Denvah Baker-Moller, 23, Rockhampton, QLD
Rockhampton local Denvah is a country music singer who is hoping to prove to Australia that country music is ‘cool now’.
“I truly can’t believe I’ve even made it this far. Being in the Top 12 is a total dream and I’m so grateful that I even get to be doing this,” the 23-year-old said. “I know that not everyone out there likes country music, so to let the country singer in is such an honour and one that I don’t take for granted.
Drea Onamade , 25, Perth, WA
Perth-based Drea is a paralegal and a choir director. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter is hoping all her hard work is about to pay off.
“I’ve been (singing) for quite a while as a hobby, and now as my main form of income,” she said.“To get to this stage will hopefully open so many doors and lead me to different places.”
Dylan Wright, 30, Bangalow, NSW
NSW’s Dylan Wright brought the judges to tears during the auditions when he performed Crowded House’s Better Be Home Soon in memory of his late mother.
“That was so beautiful. I don’t usually cry in the presence of other men, but what a sweetheart you are. I loved it,” Kyle said of Dylan’s performance.
The 30-year-old father-of-two is hoping to make his family proud on the show.
“I auditioned for Australian Idol because I grew up loving the show. It never felt like the right time, but all of a sudden, the stars have aligned,” he said. “I hope to be one of the most successful Australian Idol contestants and to make my family proud. My dream is to write and perform music full time.”
Isaac Mccallum, 23, Ulladulla, NSW
Isaac, who lives on NSW’s South Coast, is hoping that Australian Idol will give him the opportunity to give up his job as a trolley collector and start working towards his dream career.
“I want to get out of that car park, I want to stop pushing trolleys,” he said. “Australian Idol has given me the chance to live my dream of being an artist and showing the world my gift. As a self-taught musician, making it to the Top 12 means everything to me.”
After his performance of Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur, judge Amy Shark gave him a ‘Fast Pass’ to the Top 12.
“I’ve had a real soft spot for you from the second we met because you’re an underdog and I know exactly what that feels like,” Amy said.
“To see you shine tonight is so incredible. We need to protect people like you. You are such a superstar,” she added before hugging him.
Ivana Ilic, 20, Mill Park, VIC
20-year-old Ivana works in a burger shop and sings for her local Serbian community. She’s hoping her time on Idol will kick start her music career.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of Australian Idol. I want people to be able to see the potential I have to become something in the music industry and to be able to finally kickstart my career,” she said.
Kiani Smith, 17, Bribie Island, QLD
17-year-old Kiana has been creating music since she was seven years old.
“I play guitar, piano, ukulele and drums. I would love to show Australia my talent, and further my career in the music industry,” she said.
“Being the youngest in the Top 12, I want to prove to people – especially my generation – that anything is possible, and you can achieve anything you put your mind to.”
TJ Zimba, 24, Karratha, WA
Hip hop producer TJ Zimba, who grew up in Karratha in WA, sees Idol as an opportunity to launch himself into the Australian music industry.
“(Hopefully I can) shed some light on alt-R&B and Afrobeats in Australia,” he said. “I just know that this is going to open many doors, not just for myself but for a lot of people.”
Trent Richardson, 22, Emu Park, QLD
Queensland contestant Trent was raised on a camel farm and had never sung in public before he applied for Australian Idol.
“I would love to show people that it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your past is, you can do anything you want, and this is why I gave Australian Idol a crack in the first place,” the 22-year-old said.
“I was so scared and still am, but being in the Top 12 makes me so happy that I had the courage to audition. I can’t believe that I have a chance to win this competition and show myself I am good enough and worthy of something that I didn’t know I was capable of.”
Tyler Hammill, 21, Sunshine Coast, QLD
21-year-old Tyler grew up at a holiday park and worked as a surf lifesaver and lifesaving coach. When he wasn’t working, Tyler was playing gigs with his band, Nana’s Pie. He hopes that Idol will take his singing career to the next level.
“Since I was a teenager, I’ve dreamt of chasing my dreams to sing my songs to the masses. Australian Idol will only help me in getting closer to my desires,” he said.
“The music industry is one hard nut to crack, there are so many amazing artists out there; Idol will give me a special and unique platform to showcase who I am as an artist and can hopefully boost me to some special places.”
Imogen Spendlove, 23, Melbourne, VIC
Imogen, a 23-year-old factory worker, is hoping her time on Idol will lead to her big break.
“Australian Idol has given me the chance to show Australia who I am, what I’m about, and prove to myself that I am capable of big things. I took a break from music to figure out who I was away from it, and now I’m ready to show Australia what I’ve got,” she said. “It feels scary to put myself out there, but I’ve worked my whole life to develop my skills as a performer.”
After landing in the bottom four during the first live performance week, Imogen wowed the crowd with her emotionally charged performance of ‘It's All Coming Back To Me Now’ by Celine Dion.
Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition and Imogen was sent home.
Ripley Alexander, 19, Brisbane, QLD
Ripley is a full-time musician who has been singing in bars for years. The 19-year-old is hoping his Idol experience will land him a record deal.
“Being my own artist is very important to me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just want to perform and reach people with my music so the chance to have a recording contract would be a dream come true.”
The judges were genuinely shocked when Ripley found himself in the bottom four in the first week of live performances.
"The guy has millions of streams and such a unique voice. I'm shocked you are in the bottom," Kyle said.
"I honestly have no words...my mind is blown right now," Amy added.
Unfortunately for Ripley, his rendition of ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes wasn’t enough to keep him in the competition for another week and he was sent home.
The winner of Australian Idol 2024 will receive a recording contract with Sony Music Entertainment Australia and $100,000 in prize money to help kick start their music career.
Australian Idol performance shows air at 7pm AEDT on Sunday and 7:30pm Monday on Channel Seven and 7Plus. And Live Results air on Tuesdays at 7:30pm AEDT.