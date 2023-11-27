After returning to our screens in 2023 following a 14-year hiatus, Australian Idol is officially coming back for another season in 2024.
It'll come 20 years after Guy Sebastian beat out Shannon Noll to become Australia's first Idol — one of the most controversial finales seared into our childhood brains.
The new season will return in January 2024 and will boast a new judge in the line-up — Australian Idol original and total icon, Marcia Hines.
Ahead, everything you need to know about Australian Idol 2024.
When is the new season of Australian Idol airing?
The new season of Australian Idol will hit our screens on Monday 29 January 2024. It'll be airing over on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Who are the judges?
The judging panel has had a little shake-up this year. Acclaimed singer Amy Shark will return to the panel along with Kyle Sandilands, with Harry Connick Jr. and Meghan Trainor departing.
In their place will be a new judge, Marcia Hines, who will no doubt bring the original Idol vibes to the panel.
The new season is said to be the "toughest season yet" with only room for the "best of the best".
"The judges are looking for the complete package: a singer with the sound and style to woo the nation," Channel 7 said in a statement. "The trio will traverse the country to find the next Guy, Casey or Royston."
Who are the hosts?
The 2024 Australian Idol season will see the return of TV host Scott Tweedie and Idol alumni Ricki-Lee Coulter.
Who are the contestants?
The first trailer for the new season has dropped, and it spells some hints for who we might see battle it out to become the next Australian Idol. These include:
- Saoirse from Burleigh Heads, QLD
- Billy from Smythes Creek, VIC
- Dylan from Bangalow, NSW
- Amelia from Harrisdale, WA
- Denvah from Rockhampton, QLD
- Jesse from Landsdale, WA
- Drea from Perth, WA
- Kym from Lightsview, SA
- Tommi from Busselton, WA
- Trent from Emu Park, QLD
- Ivana from Mill Park, VIC
- Cynthia from Kurunjan, VIC
- Jackson from Werribee, VIC
- Amy from Broome, WA
It's a bit of a change from the old show format, where we'd watch the auditions without knowing who'd make it through, but hey, it worked last year!
Keep checking back as we update this page with more Australian Idol 2024 details as they come through.