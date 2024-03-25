Australian Idol 2024 Grand Finale: Who Won?

The 2024 season of Australian Idol has just wrapped up after weeks of tense auditions and unforgettable live performances. The top three performed for the final time on Sunday night, with Dylan Wright being crowned the winner during Monday night's grand finale.
After an incredible live performance of 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John, Dylan beat out Denvah Baker-Moller and Amy Reeves to become the winner of Australian Idol 2024. He walks away with $100,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music Australia.
“Oh thank you. I’m about to cry!" he said after his name was called out. “Thank you!”
Here's a breakdown of how each of the grand finalists felt about getting to the end of Australian Idol 2024.
1. Amy Reeves, 25, Broome, WA
Amy, 25, auditioned for Australian Idol hoping to set a example for other kids who grew up in rural areas.
“I want them to look at me and see themselves. If I can have a positive influence like that, I would be happy and very proud," she said.
She quickly became the fan favourite this season with many believing she would be crowned the winner in the finale.
Unfortunately, after an incredible performance of 'Bang Bang' by Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, Amy became the runner-up of Australian Idol 2024.
"Just thank you very much for getting me here no matter the outcome," she said just before the winner was announced. "I am really honoured to be here. Thank you very much."
2. Denvah Baker-Moller, 23, Rockhampton, QLD
Rockhampton local Denvah is a country music singer who auditioned for the show hoping to prove to Australia that country music is ‘cool now’.
Denvah made it all the way to the grand finale before placing third after an incredible performance of Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide'.
She said she felt "blessed" to have made it to the final three.
“Regardless of what happens, I think you’re going to be just fine,” Marcia said.
“Denvah, you are an absolute star,” Kyle added. “Thank you very much for sharing your gift with us. I’m a new country fan because of your music.”
3. Dylan Wright, 30, Bangalow, NSW
NSW’s Dylan Wright brought the judges to tears during the auditions when he performed Crowded House’s 'Better Be Home Soon' in memory of his late mother.
“That was so beautiful. I don’t usually cry in the presence of other men, but what a sweetheart you are. I loved it,” Kyle said of Dylan’s performance.
The 30-year-old father-of-two hoped to make his family proud during his time on the show.
“I auditioned for Australian Idol because I grew up loving the show. It never felt like the right time, but all of a sudden, the stars have aligned,” he said. “I hope to be one of the most successful Australian Idol contestants and to make my family proud. My dream is to write and perform music full time.”
On Monday night, Dylan performed Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' before being crowned the winner of Australian Idol 2024.
"I'm so honoured and humbled by this whole experience," he said.
“It is so your turn, Dylan,” judge Amy Shark said. “I’m so happy for you.”
“The whole country’s in love with you,” Kyle added. “You are fantastic.”