Everything You Need To Know About The Australian Idol 2024 Grand Finale

The show that made Guy Sebastian, Shannon Noll, Casey Donovan and Jessica Mauboy household names returned to our screens last year after a 14-year hiatus.
The second season of the brand new series of Australian Idol is currently airing on Channel 7 and 7Plus. Over the past few weeks, fans have watched thousands of hopefuls audition in front of judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines. Some wowed the judges with their untapped talent, a few brought them to tears while sharing parts of their journey to the Idol audition stage, while others gave everyone – including us at home – a good giggle.
Over the next few weeks, the Top 8 will battle it out in front of the judges and the Australian public for their chance to be named in next ‘Australian Idol’ in the 2024 Australian Idol grand finale.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Idol 2024 finale.
When Is The Finale?
The specific air date for the 2024 Australian Idol grand finale hasn’t been announced yet.
However, since the Top 8 are currently competing at the live shows and two contestants are being sent home each week, we can expect the grand finale to air around Sunday, March 24.
How Can I Watch The Finale?
The grand finale will air live on Channel 7 and on 7Plus. You can currently register your interest to be in the audience for the live shows throughout March.
While details about the live finale have not yet been announced, in the past, members of the public have been able to register their interest and attend the live finale to see who is crowned the Australian Idol. It’s likely that will happen again this year. Keep checking back here as we will update this article as more information is released.
How Can I Vote In The Finale?
You’ll be able to vote for your favourite Australian Idol contestants throughout the final weeks and during the grand finale.
To vote for your favourite singer, you must be an Australian citizen or resident over the age of 18. To submit your vote, you simply have to text the contestant’s name to 0457 500 700. You can vote as many times as you like.
If you have trouble voting for your favourite Idol singer, you can call the helpline on 1300 815 419.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of Australian Idol 2024 will receive a recording contract with Sony Music Entertainment Australia and $100,000 in prize money to kick start their music career.
Keep checking back as we update this page with more Australian Idol 2024 grand finale details as they come through.
Australian Idol performance shows air at 7pm AEDT on Sunday and 7:30pm Monday on Channel Seven and 7Plus. And Live Results air on Tuesdays at 7:30pm AEDT.