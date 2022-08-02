Everything We Know About Australia’s Got Talent 2022

It's the show that made household names out of Bonnie Anderson, Justice Crew and Jack Vidgen, and now Australia's Got Talent is back for 2022.
The 10th season of the popular reality TV show comes after production was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's been a long wait for dedicated AGT fans, it can only mean there'll be no shortage of fresh Aussie talent ready to blow our minds when it hits screens.
This year's version of the show features a world-first twist, as Aussie acts will go up against some of the best Got Talent favourites from around the world in order to win AGT.
Who Is The Host?
Ricki-Lee Coulter returns as the host after holding the role in 2019 for Season 9. She's no stranger to reality television, after shooting to fame as a contestant on Season 2 of Australian Idol in 2004.
Who Are The Judges?
The four famous faces fronting the AGT judging panel this year are a combination of local and international stars.
Aussie comedian Shane Jacobson returns as a judge after being part of the 2019 season. He'll no doubt show the ropes to former Home & Away star Kate Ritchie who joins the panel this year. Global royalty of the franchise will also be judging the acts this season, with Britain's Got Talent judges Alesha Dixon and David Walliams making the trip Down Under to join the show.
Who's In The Cast?
The cast of Australia's Got Talent is yet to be revealed, but if previous years are anything to go by, we can only expect a diverse lineup of people from all walks of life — from singers to dancers, fire twirlers and magicians to name a few.
What Is The Air Date?
While the air date for AGT hasn't been confirmed, we know that it will premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus later this year as just one of several reality TV offerings the network boasts, including My Kitchen Rules and Farmer Wants A Wife.
Where Is It Filmed?
Season 10 of Australia's Got Talent is filmed at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta in Sydney's west. Filming locations used in previous years include Sydney's Fox Studios and Melbourne's Docklands Studios.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of Australia's Got Talent will be decided by the Aussie public at the grand finale, and will ultimately win the $100,000 prize money.
Watch the latest promo below and remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Australia's Got Talent.