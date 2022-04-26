My Kitchen Rules (MKR) immediately comes to mind as a household favourite when it comes to Australian food and cooking shows. After a one-year hiatus, the popular program is returning for its 12th season in 2022 with some big changes but still plenty of drama and delicious dishes. Here is everything we know about this year's season of My Kitchen Rules.
Who Is In The Cast?
The cast of the 2022 season of My Kitchen Rules is yet to be announced after Channel 7 did a casting callout in January, asking home cooks to apply for the show.
Yet again, teams of two (whether that's best friends, a parent and child combo, a couple or siblings) from different states/territories across Australia will go up against each other. The cast and judges will visit each team's home to taste their customised menus.
Who Are The Judges?
Manu Feildel and Pete Evans have been the judges of My Kitchen Rules since season 1 in 2010, but this year the judging panel will have a shakeup.
Fret not, the oh-so-charming Feildel will be returning, joined by none other than British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson.
"Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home. So, to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people’s homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure!" Lawson says in an official Channel 7 statement supplied to Refinery29 Australia.
“I’m so looking forward to working with Manu too. Although he’s a chef and I’m a home cook, the fact is we both just want to eat good food. I feel I’ve got a lot to learn from him, but just know we’ll have a lot of fun in the process. I can't wait!"
Former MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston has also been announced as another judge. It comes after he, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan were replaced on the MasterChef judging panel by Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen in 2020.
Lawson and Preston's involvement comes after controversial television personality and chef Evans' contract with Channel 7 was terminated in 2020.
Colin Fassnidge, who has been a guest judge on MKR over the years, will be returning to do just that. Plus, Curtis Stone is also joining as a guest judge.
There may have been a shakeup as far as judges are concerned, but Feildel promises it's going to be the best season yet.
"I’m very excited to be sitting back at the head of the MKR table and even more thrilled to have the lovely Nigella Lawson at my side," he says.
"As MKR judges, we make the perfect team with our years of experience in professional and home kitchens respectively. And as lovers of delicious food and a fabulous dinner party, I can promise you we’re also going to have a lot of fun. Bring it on!"
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for the 2022 season of My Kitchen Rules is yet to be announced, but it will no doubt be premiering after Channel 7 finishes airing its other big reality TV offerings, The Voice and Big Brother: Royalty vs New Contenders.
Where Is It Filmed?
My Kitchen Rules is filmed all across Australia because it takes viewers inside the kitchens of everyday Australians. The cast and crew travel to each team's actual home to taste their menus, giving it a much more personalised feel compared to the studio kitchen we see on cooking shows such as MasterChef.
What Is The Prize?
There is a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs, with siblings Jake and Elle Harrison nabbing the large sum when they won the 2020 season.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of My Kitchen Rules.