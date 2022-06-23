The Big Change To MKR’s Spicy Dinner Parties This Year

It's an interesting change of tack for the Channel 7 ratings juggernaut that's attracted some controversy over the years, where there's no doubt been an appetite for the drama. Like some of my friends say, watching people's unfiltered opinions and some healthy debates over a plate of food is intriguing, and rather similar to the dinner party discussions we so often find ourselves in the middle of in real life. Besides showcasing some incredible food, the show's clever casting has added further depth to the viewer experience — we tune in for the characters, not just the dishes.