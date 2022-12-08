Everything We Know About My Kitchen Rules 2023

From MasterChef to The Great Australian Bake Off and Snackmasters, there's no shortage of cooking shows on Aussie TV. Of course, the genre wouldn't be complete without one of the longest-running fan favourites there is, My Kitchen Rules, and fans can officially celebrate because it returns in 2023.
Here's everything we know so far about My Kitchen Rules 2023.
Who Are The Judges?
The My Kitchen Rules judging lineup has had a shakeup in recent years, but if a new social media post is anything to go by, it seems original judge Manu Feildel will return to MKR in 2023. Channel 7 recently announced a casting call for the new season, including a photo of Feildel in the post.
Advertisement
Feildel and Pete Evans were the judges of My Kitchen Rules since season 1 in 2010, but in 2022 Feildel was joined by British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson. After appearing for the first half of the season, Lawson returned to the UK and former MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston took over as a judge.
Colin Fassnidge, who has been a guest judge on MKR over the years, returned to do just that, while Curtis Stone also appeared as a guest judge.
Who Is In The Cast?
With the casting process still underway, we're yet to know who the MKR 2023 cast will be. However, what we can expect are teams of two (whether that's best friends, a parent and child combo, a couple or siblings) from different states/territories across Australia who will go up against each other. The cast and judges will visit each team's home to taste their customised menus.
How Can I Apply For My Kitchen Rules 2023?
With the casting callout only recently going out, there's still a chance to audition for the new season of MKR.
"If you love cooking, entertaining, fun and adventure, then MKR is the place for you," reads a statement on the official casting website.
Applicants need to upload a photo of their team and a creative video explaining why they love cooking and would be perfect for the reality TV show. You can apply for the 2023 season of My Kitchen Rules here.
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for My Kitchen Rules is yet to be announced, but it will be part of an exciting reality TV lineup for Channel 7 that includes Australian Idol and Big Brother: House Of Love.
Advertisement
Where Is It Filmed?
My Kitchen Rules is filmed all across Australia because it takes viewers inside the kitchens of everyday Australians. The cast and crew travel to each team's actual home to taste their menus, giving it a much more personalised feel compared to the studio kitchen we see on cooking shows such as MasterChef.
What Is The Prize?
There is a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs for the winners of MKR. Couple Janelle and Monzir nabbed the large sum when they won the 2022 season.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of My Kitchen Rules.