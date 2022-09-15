Everything We Know About The Great Australian Bake Off 2023

The popularity of food shows continues to soar with reality TV competitions like MasterChef Australia and My Kitchen Rules. But nothing's quite like The Great Australian Bake Off, which focuses on the delicate skill behind creating cakes, breads and every other delicious baked good you can dream of.
Returning in 2023 for Season 6, the show promises more delectable delights plus a new lineup of judges and hosts. Here is everything you need to know about the new season of The Great Australian Bake Off.
Who Are The Judges?
British cook Rachel Khoo and acclaimed Australian pastry chef Darren Purchese will be the new judges of The Great Australian Bake Off in 2023. They replace the show's most recent judges, Maggie Beer and Matt Moran.
Khoo, who has previously co-hosted Zumbo's Just Desserts and been a judge on MKR, says she's "delighted" to be joining the show as a judge.
"I cannot wait to taste all the delicious cakes the bakers make," she says.
Who Are The Hosts?
Comedians Natalie Tran and Cal Wilson step in to the hosting roles this year, taking the reigns from previous comedians and TV personalities, Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle.
Wilson's appearance comes after she competed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this year, while Tran — famously known for launching 'CommunityChannel' on YouTube — recently made a guest appearance in Netflix teen drama, Heartbreak High.
Who Is In The Cast?
While we're yet to meet the cast of The Great Australian Bake Off, we know there will be 12 new bakers competing in the competition.
When Does It Start?
A premiere date is yet to be announced, but it's been confirmed that Season 6 of The Great Australian Bake Off will air in 2023 on Foxtel.
Where Is It Filmed?
The Great Australian Bake Off is being filmed in Sydney in the iconic 'shed' where the contestants will participate in particular baking challenges over a span of 10 weeks.
What Is The Prize?
While there's not usually a cash prize, the winner of The Great Australian Bake Off takes home a cake stand, bouquet of flowers and of course, the prestige of being named the top baker of the season.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Great Australian Bake Off.